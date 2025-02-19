Dragon Ball Super Returns With New Chapter After Long Hiatus: Read

Dragon Ball Super has finally made its highly anticipated return after a nearly year long hiatus, and the newest chapter of the series has revealed a brand new story never seen before. Dragon Ball Super previously came to a hiatus following the tragic passing of franchise creator Akira Toriyama last year. 2024 came to an end without any hope of a potential return, but things quickly changed in 2025 when it was revealed that Dragon Ball Super would be returning for a brand new chapter after all of these months. But it’s a different kind of release than fans might expect.

Dragon Ball Super has officially returned for Chapter 104 of the manga series, which is the next major chapter following its hiatus. But it’s a different kind of situation than fans might hope as rather than a full return that teases what could be coming next in Dragon Ball Super’s story, it’s a special one-shot story that showcases more of how Trunks and Goten were ultimately inspired to fight as costumed heroes seen during the manga’s expanded version of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Arc.

Where to Read Dragon Ball Super Chapter 104

If you wanted to check out Dragon Ball Super‘s new one-shot story for yourself, you can now find Chapter 104 of the manga with either Shueisha’s MangaPlus service or Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library (which you can find here) completely for free. When we had last seen Dragon Ball Super, the series was capping off a special epilogue for its adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie. The final chapter of this run teased an opened ended future for the series, but cede future has been uncertain over the past year thanks to the extended hiatus. This new chapter actually returns to the arc’s ideas.

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga had a special version of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc that included brand new material set before and after the events of the movie. The new prologue featured much more of Trunks and Goten as they were going around as costumed Saiyaman heroes who were helping to fight crime. Now thanks to this new one-shot entry going back to before the events of this prologue, fans can see how the two were inspired to be crime fighting superheroes in the first place (and ultimately inspire the events of the arc to come after).

Is Dragon Ball Super Back?

This new Dragon Ball Super chapter is unfortunately being treated as a one-shot story with a beginning and ending. This means that the manga is unfortunately not back to a regular schedule, but there is some promise for the series to potentially continue someday. We’re now in a unknown time as following Akira Toriyama’s passing, Dragon Ball Super could potentially exist with new stories that aren’t overseen by the original creator. Which means that while these new stories will be canon, it’s going to be a tough road to navigate moving forward.

This new Dragon Ball Super chapter is a great example of how Shueisha and artist Toyotaro are continuing to move forward with the franchise, but it’s unclear what that future might be. There’s still the threat of Black Frieza lingering overhead in the future of this series, so fans are hoping to see a full comeback from the manga sooner rather than later. As of now, this new one-shot is a great way to scratch that itch for fans who have been waiting for the past year for more.