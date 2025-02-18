Dragon Ball Super Shares Disappointing Manga Update

Dragon Ball Daima is preparing to bring its series to an end later this month, but the anime adaptation has already blown fans minds by introducing transformations and characters that shonen fans never thought they’d see. Hot on the heels of Super Saiyan 4 Goku and Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta, Dragon Ball Super’s manga is also planning to make a comeback to add to the big Z-Fighters’ news. With a special installment arriving as the one hundred and fourth chapter of the shonen manga, Dragon Ball Super has some bad news for fans who were waiting for this long-awaited comeback after the tragic passing of creator Akira Toriyama.

Initially, the next entry in Dragon Ball Super’s manga was billed as a “special one-shot” which was then changed to officially be the 104th chapter. Unfortunately, the chapter isn’t hinting at when we can expect the manga to continue the Z-Fighters’ story following Goten and Trunks’ superhero stint. Chapter 105’s release date remains a mystery and it doesn’t appear as though the shonen’s return will get Goku and company back on a monthly schedule. With the next installment being seen as a “one-off,” it will be interesting to see what storylines, if any, are set up to move the Z-Fighters’ forward in their lives.

Dragon Ball Super: A Future Without Toriyama

Akira Toriyama had a major hand in creating both Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and Dragon Ball Daima before his tragic passing last year. Throughout much of Dragon Ball Super’s manga history, Toriyama was aided by artist Toyotaro who played a major role in forging the anime heroes’ future. In the past, Toyotaro has stated that he worked in conjunction with Akira on past arcs, including the Moro and Granolah The Survivor Arcs. Most likely, Toyotaro will helm the future of the manga moving forward.

One of the biggest elements that has been left hanging in Dragon Ball Super has been Frieza and his new transformation he unleashed during the Granolah Arc. Now able to transform into “Black Frieza”, the alien despot was able to defeat both Goku and Vegeta at their strongest with one hit. No word has been revealed regarding what the next arc will look like following Goten and Trunks’ one-off, though there’s plenty of room to explore.

Daima x Super

Now that Dragon Ball Daima has fully introduced the Demon Realm and the many transformations that have arisen within it, Dragon Ball Super could easily bring many of these elements to its story. Certainly, anime fans would love to see more of Super Saiyan 4 in the shonen franchise and now, the current sequel series has the perfect chance to focus on it. Dragon Ball Heroes might have been the only anime series originally to pit the fourth Super Saiyan level against Super Saiyan Blue, but now the main series can do the same.

Want to stay up to date on the Z-Fighters? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on all things Dragon Ball and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime or hit us up in the comments.