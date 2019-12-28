Goku Black Goes Rose For The Holidays With Dragon Ball Genderbend Cosplay

Of the many villains that have been introduced in the sequel series of Dragon Ball Super, none were as complicated as Zamasu, the renegade Kaioshin that brought back Future Trunks with his plan of exterminating the human race. While the mystery behind Goku Black had originally made the Z Fighters confused as to how this villain could exist, his origin was a confusing and tragic one. Being a Zamasu from an alternate timeline, Goku Black was the rogue deity inside of the body of this different Goku, using the Saiyan’s powers to enact his nefarious plans. Now, one cosplayer has Goku Black in the holiday spirit with one amazing genderbent cosplay!

Instagram User and Cosplayer Sydearp shared her amazing interpretation of Goku Black in the Super Saiyan Rose form, holding the energy scythe that made the Zamasu famous as he fought against Goku, Vegeta, and Future Trunks in both the present and the alternate future of Dragon Ball Super:

Though both Zamasu and his other self Goku Black died at the hands of Zeno, they made a recent comeback in the Super Dragon Ball Heroes spin-off, only to be destroyed once again at the hands of Hearts. Whether or not the evil god will appear in Dragon Ball Super again is still up in the air, though he certainly made his mark on the franchise.

