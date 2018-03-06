‘Dragon Ball Super’s Latest Goku and Jiren Fight Features A Kefla Throwback

Episode 129 of Dragon Ball Super featured a lot of moments many fans have loved, especially Goku‘s latest transformation into Ultra Instinct, but in the fight between Goku and Jiren fans noticed an unexpected throwback to an earlier fight.

When Goku made his big Ultra Instinct counterattack against Jiren, he hit Jiren with the same shock wave punch that he took down Kefla with.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Goku hit Jiren with a more powerful version of this attack today 👀 pic.twitter.com/mh3DWX1v2Y — Ken Xyro ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@KenXyro) March 4, 2018

A major visual effect of the fight between the two in their rematch in Episode 129 was the shock waves traded between the two of them. Jiren often used this attack throughout the Tournament of Power, but Goku started using it when he hits Ultra Instinct. The latest example of the shock wave punch was when Jiren begins a big counterattack and his ferocious punches limits the area of where Goku stands.

Goku takes them all head on, but then his own punch shock waves begin to collide with the shock waves of Jiren’s attacks. Managing to push all of Jiren’s punches back, Goku reaches Jiren with a stronger version of the punch he used on Kefla. This is only natural as well since the stronger shock wave is also an after effect of Goku finally mastering the Ultra Instinct state.

Although he had used Ultra Instinct to defeat Kefla, and he got the better of her with the same kind of punch (in the stomach too, no less), he was still using a rougher version of the state than he’s using now.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

What did you think of this throwback? Tell us about it in the comments!