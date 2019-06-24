Dragon Ball Super Dubs One of Goku’s Most Epic Kamehamehas Ever

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power has crossed the halfway mark on Toonami, so the fights are getting more and more intense in the English dub of the series as the remaining fighters wind down until only the strongest remain. One of the recent key fights has been between Goku and Universe 6’s Kale and Caulifla, and it was soon revealed that Goku actually challenged both of them at once in order to reach Autonomous Ultra Instinct again.

This came to a head in the last episode as Goku reached the state once again against Super Saiyan Kefla, and the latest episode of the series featured the English dub of one of the best Kamehameha Waves of the series overall. Check it out in the video above!

In Episode 116 of the series, Goku uses Autonomous Ultra Instinct as the fight with Kefla burned enough of his stamina and sparked him with the same amount of energy as the Spirit Bomb explosion that caused the transformation the first time. But it was clear that Autonomous Ultra Instinct isn’t the entire answer to Kefla’s power as Goku can’t quite master how to powerfully attack in this form.

As a way to circumvent this and use the rest of his power before he’s completely drained of stamina, Goku begins to charge a Kamehameha Wave. Angered at not being able to land a good hit on Goku, Kefla’s rage turns her energy into focused laser beams as she launches a flurry of blasts down at Goku. While charging his Kamehameha, he continues to dodge Kefla’s blasts until he using the Kamehameha to ride on top of one of her blasts.

Reaching Kefla, Goku hits her at point blank range and subsequently eliminates her from the Tournament of Power. This was one of the most impressive uses of the Kamehameha Wave, as Goku doesn’t often use it for mobility. Because of this, fans have been wanting to see this particular attack in the English dub of the series ever since it originally debuted in Japan. Thankfully, it didn’t disappoint.

