Dragon Ball Daima Finally Unleashes Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta’s Ultimate Power

Dragon Ball Daima is now at the penultimate episode of its new anime run this Winter, and with it has fully unleashed Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta’s full power. Dragon Ball Daima is working its way through the final fight against Supreme Demon King Gomah, and things had taken a turn at the end of the previous episode as Glorio made a wish on the Demon Realm’s Dragon Balls. It was then revealed in Episode 19 that this wish was actually to turn Goku and the rest of the characters back into adults, so we’re getting treated to some cool battles as a result.

Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta’s reveal was one of the biggest in Dragon Ball Daima thus far as it marked the very first time that Vegeta had used this form within the canonical timeline of the series overall. Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta Mini already marked off a box that fans had been hoping to see for a long time, but Dragon Ball Daima has since taken everything even further by fully unleashing what he can do as an adult within this brand new form. Thankfully, it was clearly worth the wait.

Dragon Ball Debuts Adult SSJ3 Vegeta

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 19 brings the anime series one step closer to its grand finale, and with it revealed that Glorio had used the Demon Realm’s Dragon Balls to turn Goku and the others back into adults. Despite how much they had been fighting thus far, Gomah was quickly recovering from everything they dished out. Due to the power of his Tertian Oculus, it was almost as if Gomah was taking absolutely no damage as his magic and strength are just as strong as they were when it first began. Thus them turning back into adults was going to seemingly fix this issue.

With them returning to their original bodies, Vegeta takes his turn fighting against Gomah next. It’s here that after he gets readjusted to his body, Vegeta quickly unleashes his Super Saiyan 3 form. This does a lot to Gomah as Vegeta continues to pound on the Supreme Demon King, but the Tertian Oculus meant that Gomah was recovering from everything that happened while Vegeta was steadily losing out on his stamina through the course of the fight. Unfortunately, this also meant fans didn’t get to see this full Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta in action for too long.

Dragon Ball Is Trying to Make Things Up to Vegeta

The timing of all of these reveals for Vegeta, however, is trying to make up for the fact that he’ll be once again left behind as Goku achieves a new kind of form that he won’t be able to. Just like how Super Saiyan 3 was seen as a seemingly exclusive form for Goku for many years before Vegeta uses it in Dragon Ball Daima, Vegeta using its power here is a way to make up for lost time. But at the same time, he’ll also be eclipse by the debut of a brand new Super Saiyan 4 transformation that Vegeta will never really use in the future.

Dragon Ball Daima is trying to explain this with the reveal of just how different of a person Vegeta is compared to Goku as the fight continues, and thus will likely be fine with missing out on this new form. But at the same time, this is a little bit too little too late. At the very least, fans finally got to see this version of Vegeta in action (even a little) after all this time.