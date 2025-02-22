Dragon Ball Super Reveals How the World Really Sees Goku

Dragon Ball Super has never really treated Goku like a traditional hero when compared to some of Shueisha’s other releases, and the newest chapter of the series has proved why he’s not seen that way with the reveal of how the world sees Goku after everything he’s done. Dragon Ball Super had gone on a nearly year long hiatus following the tragic passing of franchise creator Akira Toriyama last year, but came back this month with its first new entry since. This new chapter fills in more of the gaps from the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc, and brings with it more canonical reveals than expected.

Dragon Ball Super has returned with a brand new one-shot story taking place before the manga’s adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc as it reveals how Trunks and Goten were ultimately inspired to become the masked superheroes that they were seen as during the manga’s prologue to the Super Hero arc. With this expanded look at the prequel, fans also get to see more of how the world sees its own heroes like Mr. Satan and even Goku. But in Goku’s case, he’s not very well remembered at all.

Goku Isn’t Remembered After Majin Buu Saga

The events of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 104 are a brand new one-shot taking place before the manga’s own prologue for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Showcasing more of Goten and Trunks’ high school, fans also get a much better look at how close the series is now to the End of Z. On a field trip to a special museum honoring the world’s heroes, Goten and Trunks see special statues that had been erected to honor those who have saved the world. Some of these heroes are more well known than others, like Mr. Satan, and some aren’t really well known at all.

In Goku’s case, he exists in sort of a grey area. He’s seen with a special statue in this museum, but those who created it are unaware of what he actually looks like. This level of recognition makes sense as he’s never really been credited for many of the times he’s saved the world, but he’s also never really sought it out either. But the times he has been in the public, he’s made quite an impact such as the many times he’s participated within the Tenkaichi Budokai tournament over the course of the years. So in a sense, he’s even created more of a “legend” than a hero status.

Goku Has Never Been a Traditional Hero

This just makes a lot of sense for Goku’s legacy within the Dragon Ball world overall. While Goku has saved the world on many different occasions over the decades, these fights really aren’t happening in the public eye. And when they do, humanity is usually wiped out in the face of all of that chaos. It’s why Mr. Satan’s role in it all is even more hilarious as he’s been able to capitalize on everything Goku and the others have done, but knows full well that there are some galaxy threatening beings just on the horizon.

It’s made for an interesting look on Goku’s role in things. Because while he might be one of the strongest fighters in his world, Dragon Ball Super continues to show that he’s both not really well known or even the strongest in the universe (and multiverse even more so). Goku continues to be humbled by everything that comes his way, but that’s the way he likes it. It always makes it much more impressive when he overcomes it all as a result.