Dragon Ball Super Jiren Final Battle S.H. Figuarts Action Figure Is up for Pre-Order

Tamashii Nations’ S.H. Figuarts Dragon Ball Super Final Battle Jiren figure stands at 6.7-inches tall and includes interchangeable heads, hands, and an effects piece that will help you recreate his epic fight with Ultra Instinct Goku at the Tournament of Power.

In the configuration pictured above, Jiren is angry, shirtless and rippling with godlike powers that took Goku to his limits and beyond. If you want to add it to your collection, the Dragon Ball Super Jiren Final Battle S.H. Figuarts action figure is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $59.99 with shipping slated for November. Note a sell out is pretty much guaranteed on this figure, so lock one down while you can. If you miss out, you can find it here on eBay.

On a related note, Tamashii Nations also launched Bulma’s Motorcycle Hoipoi Capsule No. 9 S.H. Figuarts vehicle from the first episode of Dragon Ball. It measures around 7-inches in length, and can accommodate Bulma and Kid Goku figures. Features include a skirt piece and bike grip hands for Bulma, a fixed pose Kid Goku figure, rotating wheels, diecast parts, and a stand for display.

Pre-orders for Bulma’s Capsule No. 9 Bike are are available here at Entertainment Earth for $71.99 with shipping slated for November.

The Dragon Ball Super anime is currently in the midst of a long hiatus.

