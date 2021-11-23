Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero May Have Found Its Release Window

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero promises to take fans for a wild ride whenever the film debuts. The movie, which was made public this spring, will be the second to explore Dragon Ball Super to date. Following its first trailer, fans have been trying to figure out when exactly the movie would go live with little luck. But if a new theory is right, it seems like Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has locked down a window at the very least.

The theory was pieced together over on Instagram by DBS_Chronicles, a well-known page dedicated to all things Saiyan. It was there the user broke down recent information shared by Toei Animation, and it seems like Dragon Ball Super is eyeing an early summer release for its new movie.

The timeline narrowed significantly this past week when One Piece made a fuss with its newest movie announcement. The anime plans to bring One Piece: Red to theaters in Japan in 2022, and the movie is slated to go live on August 6. This means the big movie will take over Japan’s fall box office, and it could go well into winter.

Now, Dragon Ball Super isn’t going to compete with One Piece as both IPs belong to Toei Animation. It could aim for a winter release, but Dragon Ball Super would want to aim for a more profitable release window. As such, fans began theorizing a summer release, and new merchandise pages suggest the theory is correct.

As shared by DBS_Chronicles, a few reported pages have appeared online regarding Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero merchandise. The items are expected to go live in April 2022, so that window is looking real good. Dragon Ball Super: Broly teased its release window in the same way years ago, and the film went live in December overseas after merchandise hit shelves in November. So if history wants to repeat itself, Dragon Ball Super is likely eyeing a May 2022 release window.

For now, there is no official word on when Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is launching next year, but fans will get an official date soon. The movie is having a big panel at Jump Festa next month, and fans widely expect the anime to drop a release date during the event.

What do you think about this latest Dragon Ball Super rumor? Do you think the franchise is gunning for an early summer comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.