Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Panel Shakes Up Its Jump Festa Roster

Jump Festa remains one of the biggest events that take place on an annual basis within the world of anime, with the convention going digital and in-person this year to help spread the word on some of the biggest franchises that reside within the publication of Weekly Shonen Jump. With the likes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Spy x Family, My Hero Academia, Chainsaw Man, and many others getting panels of their own to hint at things to come, the panel for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has unfortunately made a change that has some worried about the voice of Goku.

Recently, it was announced that Masako Nozawa, the 85-year-old voice actor that has brought the voice of Goku to life since the 1980s, would be unable to attend the event in person, but instead will be appearing virtually to share new tidbits about the next film in the Shonen franchise. Taking place on December 19th, the panel won’t just be diving into Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, but will more than likely also be revealing new items of interest when it comes to the current storyline taking place within the pages of the Dragon Ball Super, The Granolah The Survivor Arc.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter Outlet DBS Chronicles shared the unfortunate news that Masak Nozawa won’t be able to attend the winter event in person, though she will make her presence known as the Shonen franchise continues to tell the story of Goku and his fellow Z Fighters across the mediums of anime and manga:

https://twitter.com/DBSChronicles/status/1461552725573849094

While we know that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will arrive in theaters next year, a specific release date for the next movie in the Dragon Ball franchise has yet to be revealed. On top of this fact, Dragon Ball Super has yet to make mention of when the anime series might return, following its hiatus in 2017 at the conclusion of the Tournament of Power Arc. With both the Moro Arc and Granolah Arc yet to be adapted to the small screen, there’s plenty of material for the television series to dive into when it decides to make a comeback.

What information do you think will be revealed at the upcoming Jump Festa Panel for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.