Rick and Morty Confirms Season 9 Streaming Date (& It’s Good News for Fans)

Rick and Morty is coming back this year with a brand new season of the long running animated series, and has set its streaming date ahead of its return to Adult Swim. Rick and Morty just wrapped up Season 8 of the series last year, and it’s coming back with Season 9 just a year later. Now that it seems like the rough patches behind production have been smoothed out, Rick and Morty is continuing through its 100 episode order with Adult Swim and beyond in the coming years. It’s on track to being Adult Swim’s longest running original.

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Rick and Morty Season 9 has revealed its first look with Adult Swim as it prepares for its broadcast debut later this Spring. But along with its debut on TV this May, Adult Swim has confirmed that Rick and Morty Season 9 will be streaming on different platforms later this Summer (in the United States) on August 31st. It’s going to be a longer wait for those who aren’t able to see the new episodes as they air on TV, but thankfully it’s not that big of a gap from when the season ends its TV run.

When Does Rick and Morty Season 9 Come Out?

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Rick and Morty Season 9 will be making its debut with Adult Swim on Sunday, May 24th at 11:00pm ET/PT, and then will be made available for streaming not long after the season ends on platforms in the United States on August 31st. Those platforms have yet to be confirmed as of this time, but you can catch up with all of the other seasons of the series thus far now streaming with the likes of Hulu and HBO Max. It’s possible the new season will be streaming there as well.

If you wanted to watch Rick and Morty Season 9 as it airs, but are not able to tune into its Adult Swim premieres, the episodes will be available for purchase on digital platforms the day after they air in the United States. As for what’s coming in this new season, Rick and Morty is playing coy about what to expect. Season 8 of the series returned to the more episodic adventures of earlier seasons without too much of a grander story, so it’s even harder to predict.

What’s Next for Rick and Morty?

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Rick and Morty Season 9 is now on the way this Spring and streaming this Summer, but that’s not all that Adult Swim has planned for the franchise’s future. Rick and Morty will be branching out with another major spinoff, but it’s the first official spinoff set in the same universe compared to the Rick and Morty: The Anime spinoff released before. This time around we’re going to see a lot more of Keith David’s President Curtis.

President Curtis is a brand new spinoff series created by Rick and Morty’s Dan Harmon and James Siciliano, who will also be serving as executive producers alongside Danielle Uhlarik, Monica Mitchell and Steve Levy. Keith David will be starring in President Curtis much like in the main series alongside Stephanie Beatriz and Jim Rash in currently unnamed roles. A release date has yet to be announced for it as of this time, however.

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