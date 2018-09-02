‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Kale, Caulifla English Dub

It definitely took some time, but Dragon Ball came through for fans with its latest arc. At long last, female Super Saiyans made their debut, and the pair will soon enter the English dub of Dragon Ball Super. So, if you’re ready to hear how the girls sound, you better get ready.

After all, the duo are eager to let loose, and their voice actresses are keeping up with the Super Saiyans step for step.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, fans got to hear the English voices for Kale and Caulifla thanks to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. The game put out a new DLC pack that includes Kefla, the pair’s powerful Fusion. As such, the game features both Saiyans, and the English director of Dragon Ball Super revealed the actresses in charge of the heroines.

“The newest Xenoverse 2 DLC is out and so is the news about Kale and Caulifla. So please give a powerful welcome to the voices of these badass lady Saiyans,” Christopher Sabat confirmed.

As it turns out, Elizabeth Maxwell is voicing Caulifla while Dawn Bennett tackles Kale. The actress have yet to make their Saiyan debut in Dragon Ball Super, but the time is nigh. Recently, the anime’s English dub entered the ‘Universal Survival’ arc, and the female Super Saiyans of Universe 6 are introduced in its story.

Anime fans should already be familiar with Maxwell and Bennett given their tenure in the industry. Over the years, Maxwell has worked on dozens of series, but she is best known for play Ymir (Attack on Titan), Midnight (My Hero Academia), and Bishamon (Noragami).

As for Bennett, the actress has worked on a variety of anime over the years. She is best-known for Sister Lily (Black Clover), Nagisa Aragaki (Hanebado!), and Shoko Yuasa (Hyouka).

So, do you think these voices fit the characters? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

This year, the anime will return with a brand-new film, and Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January 2019. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”