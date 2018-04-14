New ‘Dragon Ball’ Fan-Art Gives Kale, Caulifla One Insane Makeover

Kale and Caulifla are still incredibly popular despite Dragon Ball Super no longer being on the air, and it’s because the two managed to leave quite the impression on fans when they debut and ran amok during the Tournament of Power.

Their good impression was enhanced by their character designs and coolness factor, which has never been celebrated better than with this slick fan-art giving the two a serious makeover.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This Kale, Caulifla, and Kefla piece is done by artist Kanchiyo. They have shared plenty of other strong Dragon Ball Super images onto their DeviantArt page (that you can find at the link here) that include more Kale and Caulifla, and interpretations of Super Saiyan 2 Kefla, Perfect Cell, Golden Freeza, Android 17, Goku Black Rose, and Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Evolution Vegeta.

Kale and Caulifla were some of the biggest additions to the series in the Universal Survival arc, and the hilarious thing was, they weren’t even previously planned to join the Tournament of Power in the first place. The studio wanted a character that referenced Broly and created Kale, and series creator Akira Toriyama created Caulifla as someone who would be by her side.

Regardless of why they were included, their final fused battle against Ultra Instinct Goku was one of the biggest moments in the Universal Survival arc overall.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.