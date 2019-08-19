Dragon Ball Super Fan Art Has Kefla Bringing the Heat

Dragon Ball Super has blown open the Dragon Ball universe in a big way – especially during the series’ final “Tournament of Power” arc. Of the many new characters in the Dragon ball multiverse that we met during the TOP arc, few have been as popular as Kefla, the fused form of Universe 6 female Saiyans, Kale and Caulifla.

Well, Dragon Ball fan artist Echo Saber just completed a piece of Kefla artwork that is catching on big time with fans – check it out below!

Been a while since I did some kefla so I thought why not give her some love! ❤️#DragonBallSuper #DragonBall pic.twitter.com/VfXkxoxKG5 — Echo Saber (@EchoSaber1) August 18, 2019

At the start of the Tournament of Power, Kale and Caulifla were two inexperienced Saiyan fighters, with the latter running a gang, while the former hid in her friend’s shadow as a shy admirer. However, thanks to a fateful meeting between Vegeta and Universe 6 Saiyan warrior Cabba during the Tournament of Destruction arc, Cabba was able to recruit Caulifla with the promise of showing her the Super Saiyan power he learned from Vegeta. Kale, feeling left out by Caulifla’s quick adaptation to Super Saiyan, managed to unlock her own latent power, which was revealed to be as massive and uncontrollable as the myth of he Legendary Super Saiyan. During the pressures of the Tournament of Power, Caulifla achieved the jump to Super Saiyan 2 to battle Goku, while Kale was able to reign-in her berserker rage and harness her might. Even with those impressive power-ups the girls were not able to take down Goku, which led to them unleashing their secret weapon, the Potara, to fuse into Kefla. Kefla gave Goku a fight that tested out all of his power-ups, forcing Goku to once again tap into the secret ability known as Ultra Instinct.

Since Dragon Ball Super, fans have been itching to learn more about Kefla’s future in the franchise, as well as being unabashed in their campaign to get Kale and/or Kefla into the ring with the likes of Broly. The female Saiyans have most recently appeared in the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime, but any hope of a spinoff or role in a future anime has yet to be announced.

