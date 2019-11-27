Dragon Ball Super Brings Back Two Very Important Angels

Dragon Ball Super may be on hiatus with its anime, but the manga continues to heat up with the arrival of the evil sorcerer Moro and his energy stealing abilities. As Vegeta and Goku got their butts handed to them in the initial battle, the two Saiyans decided to train in two completely different ways. Vegeta traveled to the planet Yardrat, the same world that taught Goku how to use the technique of Instant Transmission and will teach the Saiyan Prince some much needed new tricks. Goku meanwhile is training with the Galactic Patrolman Merus which harkens the arrival of two of the franchise’s biggest angels!

The secret of Merus has been one that has been confounding readers of Dragon Ball Super since his initial appearance. How is it possible that a simple “space cop” has the ability to go blow for blow with Son Goku, even when the Saiyan is employing techniques like Super Saiyan 3? While the rumors came in fast and furious, the end of this recent chapter seems to confirm what may audiences believed: Merus may in fact be an angel himself.

The angels of Dragon Ball are close to “caregivers”, usually placed with a God of Destruction to make sure that the deity is being taken care of, as well as not destroying everything in their respective universes. When Whis appears in this chapter, he arrives before the Grand Priest. Unlike the other angels that have appeared, the Grand Priest works directly under “Zeno”, the most powerful being in the universe by leaps and bounds.

Whis and the Grand Priest begin their discussion with the Priest wondering if Beerus’ “guardian” is asking him to save Universe 7 from Moro. Instead, Whis directly brings up Merus and “Angel Laws”, clearly laying down the ground work for the revelation that Merus is either still an angel or had at one point in his life gone rogue in order to join the Galactic Patrol. As Whis mentions, angels cannot have a direct effect on their universe, so many this was Merus’ attempt to do so by giving up his status as an angel?

What did you think of Whis and Grand Priest meeting in this recent chapter of Dragon Ball Super? Do you think Merus is in fact a "fallen angel"?

