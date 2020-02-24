Dragon Ball Super Sees Moro Make His Move on Earth

Dragon Ball Super new “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc in the manga is officially arriving at its climatic stretch, which will see the heroes of Dragon Ball once again defending the Earth from attack. New series villain Moro has broken loose from Galactic Patrol prison along with a gang of convicts, and gone on a campaign of terror across the Galaxy. Along the way, “Planet-Eater” Moro has lived up to his nickname by consuming the life forces of entire planets and alien races – including New Namek. However, in Dragon Ball Super chapter 57, Moro finally makes his big move against the Earth!

Warning Dragon Ball Super Chapter 57 SPOILERS Follow!

Videos by ComicBook.com

This latest Dragon Ball Super has definitely borrowed from the storytelling lessons of Dragon Ball Z, as this third act has been all about a waiting game. After Moro beat Goku and Vegeta to the brink of death, and slaughtered all of New Namek despite their efforts, the two Saiyan warriors split up to seek new training and techniques that can help them win (see also: The Saiyan Saga, Majin Buu Saga, etc.).

With Goku and Vegeta gone, Earth had no one but the rest of the Dragon Ball Z-Fighters (Gohan, Piccolo, Tien, Yamcha, Androids 18 and 18 – even Chiaotzu!) to step up and take on Moro and his forces on their own. Meanwhile, the big boss (Moro) had deemed Earth unworthy of his attention until Goku and Vegeta were back to offer him a worthy level of power to consume. However, in Dragon Ball Super chapter 57, the stay of execution that Moro gave to Earth officially runs out!

Just when it looks like the Z-Fighters are actually winning the fight (with No. 17 and 18 taking out Moro’s evil copycat android SevenThree), Moro finally arrives on Earth. Moro relieves his henchmen and faces the combined forces of the Z-Fighters – only to deem them unworthy of his attention, before a single blow is exchanged. Instead of fighting Goku and Vegeta’s underlings, Moro simply takes his own top henchman, SaganBo, and uses some evil magic to pump the alien convict up to an insane level of power. SaganBo and Moro’s Triple-Fusion female warrior nearly kill the Z-Fighter team – who are only spared thanks to the sudden (and late) return of Goku!

Next up will be the long-awaited final showdown between Goku and Moro, which Dragon Ball fans are thirsting for.

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchise with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.