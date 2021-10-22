Dragon Ball Super Flashback Shows an Unseen Side of Raditz

The latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super’s manga showed us a new side to the father of Goku, Bardock, and how the Saiyan’s past tied into the latest threat to the Z Fighters in Granolah, the intergalactic bounty hunter who is looking for revenge for the loss of his race known as the Cerealians. Hilariously, Bardock isn’t the only Saiyan who shows a new side of himself in this latest installment, with Goku’s brother Raditz getting an adorable scene in the flashback that revisits the early days of Goku on the Planet Vegeta.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super’s manga, Chapter 77, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

Raditz has an important place in the mythology of the Shonen franchise, being the one to introduce the fact that Goku was an alien to the Z Fighters, and while he never had the chance to come to the light side like the Saiyan Prince Vegeta, his legacy remains. With the new chapter of the manga focusing mostly on Bardock’s journey to save Granolah and his mother from both his Saiyan comrades and the Heeters, we get the brief opportunity to see a young Raditz before he is jettisoned to other worlds and work alongside both Vegeta and Nappa in capturing planets and selling them to the highest bidder under the employ of the alien despot Frieza.

Twitter User SLO Plays spotted the adorable scene featuring Raditz as a toddler, with the Saiyan more interested in a beetle than destroying every innocent thing in his path to live up to the standards of his warrior race:

Raditz playing with a beetle is the greatest thing in all of Dragon Ball pic.twitter.com/fKI6XrnVsP — SLO (@SLOplays) October 20, 2021

Bardock clearly let his sons influence him when it came to destroying the civilization of the Planet Cereal, with the Saiyan warrior unable to pull the trigger on Granolah and his mother, working to save them from the fate that was waiting for them. Ultimately, the father of Goku was unable to save Granolah’s mother from the Heeters, though his actions didn’t just save Granolah, but also showed that the Saiyan race was able to change long before Goku was sent to the planet Earth.

What do you think of this adorable new side of Raditz? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball.