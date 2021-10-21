Dragon Ball Super Reveals the Moment Bardock Met Goku

The latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super’s manga dove into the past of the Saiyan Race, specifically the moment that Bardock had saved a young Granolah and his mother from Freeza’s forces seeking to sell the planet Cereal to the highest bidder. The entry not only gives us more insight into the character of the father of Goku, but it also highlights the moment that Bardock meets his son for the first time, which seems to have a bigger impact on the life of the Saiyan warrior that changed the course of his life forever.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super’s manga, Chapter 77, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory.

The life of Bardock was recently explored in the anime via the latest film in the Shonen franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, with the movie taking a moment to show Bardock and Gine sending a young Goku into the stratosphere to escape Freeza’s attack and the destruction of the Planet Vegeta. With this movie being the first time that fans were introduced to Goku’s mother, this new chapter gives us a look into the relationship between Gine and Bardock as the father of Son returns home. Noticing that Gine is no longer pregnant after being away for months, Bardock is brought in front of Goku as a baby and seemingly is taken aback by it.

Immediately naming his son Kakarot, Gine agrees with the name and the memory hits Bardock as he encounters Granolah and his mother, pushing the Saiyan warrior to save the members of the Cerealian race. While Bardock manages to save Granolah, he is unable to save the bounty hunter’s mother, setting the stage for the current events that we are witnessing in the latest arc of Dragon Ball Super.

Not only do we get more insight into Bardock with this chapter, but we also see Goku learn the name of his father for the first time thanks to the tale of the Namekian Monaito, giving the Z Fighter a serious amount of information when it comes to his past before he had landed on Earth and was raised by the kindly martial artist named Gohan.

What do you think of this flashback into the past of Goku's father?