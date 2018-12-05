‘Dragon Ball Super’ Shares Close-Ups Of Universal Survival Teams

Dragon Ball Super may be busy with its upcoming film, but the franchise hasn’t left its TV history behind. The ‘Universal Survival’ arc left an impact on fans that isn’t going away anytime soon, and they were reminded of that when a new sketch dropped from Toyotaro.

Recently, Dragon Ball Super put out a new volume, and it was there fans got a few solid extras. Several of the teams forced to compete in the Tournament of Power have been given close-ups, and fans are feeling good about the gift.

So, if you needed to know more about the Dragon Ball multiverse, now is your chance to get familiar with some specific universes.

DBS vol.8 bonus images: meet the teams for U2, U3, U4, and U10 pic.twitter.com/c3ULmlapko — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) December 3, 2018

As you can see above, the artist behind Dragon Ball Super shared close-up images of Universes 2, 3, 4, and 10.

When it comes to Universe 2, fans are shown with Jerez leading the pack, and the God of Destruction looks lovelier than ever. She is joined by her lackeys Pell and Sour, but fans will be drawn to Ribrianne. After all, the heroine looks plenty plump as she’s in her transformed state, and she is joined by her other magical girl comrades.

Universe 3 and 4 are easy to pick out thanks to their distinct Gods of Destruction. Mosco is one of the lesser-known deities overseeing their team in the Tournament of Power, but Quitela was seen frequently in the anime. Unfortunately, the manga was forced to curtail storylines involving these two teams, so this manga close-up gives the medium’s best look at the universes yet.

Finally, Universe 10 is coming in with its team, and Rumush is leading the squad with their angel. This marks the best look fans have gotten of the team since the ‘Universal Survival’ arc ran through the team pretty quickly, and fans admit the ragtag gang looks way more threatening on paper than on the small screen.

What do you think of these teams…?

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.