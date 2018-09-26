‘Dragon Ball Super’ Doubles Down on Vegeta’s Genius

Dragon Ball Super isn’t too concerned about its fighter’s IQs. Son Goku isn’t the kind of guy to pursue academia, and even Gohan’s scholarly career was founded on study. However, it seems the franchise does harbor one prodigy, and Vegeta isn’t afraid to shout it out to the world.

You know, since he’s talking about himself. If you thought the guy would take the time to praise Trunks, you got another thing coming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Dragon Ball Super posted its latest chapter via Viz Media, and it sees Vegeta get chatty. The surly Saiyan is seen powering up with a new boost that helps him lay out Toppo. It doesn’t take long before he takes some swings at Jiren, and Vegeta follows up his impressive pushback with a note about his genius:

“I had no master, and I have no memories of my father — King Vegeta — teaching me the basics. No, I’m a prodigy, forged by the fires of solo training.”

As far as Vegeta is concerned, all of his battle prowess is from him and him alone. No one — not even his father — had a hand in molding him. While King Vegeta was busy serving under Freeza, the boy took to training on his own, and that regimen only continued as he grew older. While Goku had mentors like Master Roshi and King Kai on his side, Vegeta went it alone with his innate talent, and fans are wondering if that might be his problem.

After all, there is something about Goku that keeps him one step ahead of Vegeta. Yes, the Saiyan has an advantage in terms of S-Cells given his time on Earth, but Vegeta has spent plenty of time mellowing out planet side. If there is one major thing separating Vegeta’s training from Goku, it would be his total lack of tutelage. So, audiences are admittedly curious what would happen if Vegeta submitted himself to a sensei for proper training some day.

Are you surprised by this big claim on Vegeta’s part? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.