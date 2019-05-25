Dragon Ball Super Shows-Off Hilarious New Use of Majin Buu’s Regeneration

Dragon Ball Super‘s newest arc has incorporated Majin Buu back into the series in a major way as Buu is one of the only weapons the Galactic Patrol has that could work against Planet Eater Moro. The latest chapter of the series brings him into the battle officially, and fans see a much stronger and more confident Buu than ever before. With Buu’s more boastful fighting, fans also get a hilarious take on his regenerative powers.

His regeneration seems to be stronger than ever too as after taking one huge attack from Moro in which he loses his head completely, Buu’s head emerges in a new spot and catches Moro by surprise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Chapter 48 of the series, Buu comes in to save Goku and Vegeta just as they have completely run out of options and have been drained completely of their ki by Moro. But with Buu’s appearance this time, it’s immediately apparent that he’s much stronger than Moro. Unleashing all sort of new skills and abilities, Moro is on the ropes. He blasts ki at point blank range, and it completely removes Buu’s head.

Buu’s headless, and it notably doesn’t phase Goku and Vegeta as they have seen Buu with much worse damage, and it doesn’t phase Buu either. He holds out his hand and soon his head forms in its place. It catches Moro by surprise, and Buu follows it up with a sucker punch that knocks Moro away. Buu actually continues to have the upper hand on Moro, and nearly defeats him but soon Moro gets a way out.

Buu’s greater confidence and magical power comes from the fact that the Lord of Lords has been re-awakened inside of Buu’s body. This connection goes to an even greater extent as Buu’s body is soon taken over completely by the Lord of Lords inside of him. Now Goku, Vegeta, and Buu will form an unlikely tag team and hopefully turn this arc back in their favor.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.