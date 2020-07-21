Dragon Ball Super: Will Beerus Make His Move Against Moro?

Beerus Has Done It Before (Photo: Toei Animation ) Specifically, Beerus interfered most recently during the Goku Black Arc, following Goku and Whis in discovering the true identity of the Saiyan's doppelganger, using his destructive energy to change the rogue Kaioshin into ashes. Normally, Beerus will only interfere if things get very bad, but as the Moro story arc has shown us so far, things couldn't possibly get much worse. With Goku failing to bring down the sorcerer, it might be time for the God of Destruction to finally step in. prevnext

Beerus LOVES Food (Photo: Toei Animation) Beerus will more than likely rescue Earth for one reason and one reason above all others: he loves the food. Nearly destroying the Earth originally when Majin Buu had stolen his pudding in the movie of Dragon Ball Super: Battle of the Gods. Re-visiting Earth time and time again, Beerus has been eating his fill alongside his "guardian angel" of Whis, showing more affinity for the world that he had once sought to destroy than ever before. While Beerus might not save the world for Goku and company, he sure would to preserve the Earth's food!

The Z Fighters Desperately Need The Help (Photo: Shueisha) Moro is seemingly unstoppable as the latest chapter of the manga has shown that his absorbing of the Android OG-873 has given him not only an insane power boost, but the ability to copy the powers of his opponents. While the artificial henchman could only retain the powers of his foes for around thirty minutes, Moro boasts that he is able to permanently retain them, even going so far as to launch a "Big Bang Attack" directly at Vegeta. If Beerus can be the ace up the Z Fighters' sleeve, he might have to get involved when all is said and done, as most of the Z Fighters have been soundly defeated.

Beerus Doesn't Seem To Care (Photo: Toei Animation) On the flip side of things, it seems as if the God of Destruction has shown little to no interest in getting involved in the proceedings, believing it beneath him when all is said and done. Beerus is often not destroying worlds at all, instead deciding to either sleep or eat large amounts of food. Watching the battle play out from afar, the current feline God of Destruction of Universe 7 doesn't seem to have any interest in participating and might not do so directly, however....