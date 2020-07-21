Dragon Ball Super: Will Beerus Make His Move Against Moro?
Beerus, the God of Destruction, has had a big love hate relationship with the planet Earth and the Z Fighters that protect it, deciding to jump into the fray when/if necessary, and we have to wonder if the battle against Moro in Dragon Ball Super will have Universe 7's feline deity enter the battle once again. Things aren't looking too hot for Goku and company in the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, with Moro reaching a new plateau of power and if there were ever a time for Beerus to interfere, the time is now!
Warning! We'll be diving into some light spoiler territory for the latest chapters of Dragon Ball Super's manga so be forewarned if you want to avoid them!
Do you think that Beerus will leap into the fray for during the Moro Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!
Beerus Has Done It Before
Specifically, Beerus interfered most recently during the Goku Black Arc, following Goku and Whis in discovering the true identity of the Saiyan's doppelganger, using his destructive energy to change the rogue Kaioshin into ashes. Normally, Beerus will only interfere if things get very bad, but as the Moro story arc has shown us so far, things couldn't possibly get much worse. With Goku failing to bring down the sorcerer, it might be time for the God of Destruction to finally step in.prevnext
Beerus LOVES Food
Beerus will more than likely rescue Earth for one reason and one reason above all others: he loves the food. Nearly destroying the Earth originally when Majin Buu had stolen his pudding in the movie of Dragon Ball Super: Battle of the Gods. Re-visiting Earth time and time again, Beerus has been eating his fill alongside his "guardian angel" of Whis, showing more affinity for the world that he had once sought to destroy than ever before. While Beerus might not save the world for Goku and company, he sure would to preserve the Earth's food!prevnext
The Z Fighters Desperately Need The Help
Moro is seemingly unstoppable as the latest chapter of the manga has shown that his absorbing of the Android OG-873 has given him not only an insane power boost, but the ability to copy the powers of his opponents. While the artificial henchman could only retain the powers of his foes for around thirty minutes, Moro boasts that he is able to permanently retain them, even going so far as to launch a "Big Bang Attack" directly at Vegeta. If Beerus can be the ace up the Z Fighters' sleeve, he might have to get involved when all is said and done, as most of the Z Fighters have been soundly defeated.prevnext
Beerus Doesn't Seem To Care
(Photo: Toei Animation)
On the flip side of things, it seems as if the God of Destruction has shown little to no interest in getting involved in the proceedings, believing it beneath him when all is said and done. Beerus is often not destroying worlds at all, instead deciding to either sleep or eat large amounts of food. Watching the battle play out from afar, the current feline God of Destruction of Universe 7 doesn't seem to have any interest in participating and might not do so directly, however....prevnext
He Already Has Gotten Involved....Just Not Directly
The final pages of the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga showed off a new combatant entering the fray in Merus, the renegade angel who was originally whisked away by Whis following the discovery of his origins. Though he was able to teach Goku how to master the first level of Ultra Instinct in Ultra Instinct Sign, he was taken away from directly affecting the battle originally thanks to Whis reminding him that angels could not become involved in the state of mortals. With Merus hitting the scene, it seems as though Beerus might have found a different way to get involved, placing his confidence in the rogue deity that joined the Galactic Patrol!prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.