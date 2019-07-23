Dragon Ball Super Gives Moro a Super Villain Gang

Things aren’t going great for Goku and Vegeta on New Namek! With Moro’s third wish revealed, a band of evil henchmen have been released from the bowels of the Galactic Patrol’s prisons. As the ancient wizard’s posse manages to break free and make a bee line for New Namek, the horn headed magician lends them his strength, creating nearly a dozen new headaches for the Saiyan duo, the Grand Kai, and the Galactic Patrol to handle. Dragon Ball Super’s latest arc has fans on the edge of their seats and there’s no signs of that fact changing any time soon!

The newest villain to the Dragon Ball franchise has managed to distinguish himself from those antagonists that came before not just through his appearance, but his idiosyncratic abilities. Harnessing magics that allow him to sap energy not just from fighters, but from entire planets, Moro is also able to take energy from within himself and divvy it up among anyone he sees fit. This of course adds a whole new hurdle to Goku and Vegeta as they fight for their lives on the new homeworld of the Namekians.

As the Saiyan duo gird themselves for the oncoming fight, with Moro’s newly empowered minions baring down on them, they find that they not only have to contend with these new powerhouses but also the fact that Moro is continuing to sap their energy from his spaceship hovering above them! Needless to say, this manages to be a fight that they simply cannot win as their ability to transform into Super Saiyans dwindles down to zero. It makes for one of the most interesting predicaments that we’ve seen the Z Fighters find themselves in as their power levels have little to no baring on the outcome it seems.

Following having their butts handed to them, Goku and Vegeta both decide that retreating is the best option, though they move in opposite directions. Vegeta decides that a trip to Yardrat is going to be his best option while Goku hightails it with the Galactic Patrol. Yardrat, for those needing a refresher course, is the planet when Goku was first taught the Instant Transmission, so whether Vegeta is looking to learn that for himself or some other brand new move will surely be revealed in the next chapter.

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.