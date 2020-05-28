Dragon Ball Super Pits Androids 17 and 18 Against Moro

✖

The latest story line of Dragon Ball Super has seen the ancient wizard of Moro absorbing energy at a whim and proving to be too much to handle for both Goku and Vegeta, but with the latest chapter, Androids 17 and 18 have entered the fray and been placed face to face with the sorcerer. With the androids having a big benefit against Moro in terms of how their internal energy works, they might not be strong enough to bring down the latest Dragon Ball villain, but they definitely have some tricks up their sleeves!

Warning! If you haven't read Chapter 60 of Dragon Ball Super's manga, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory with this one!

Goku has done what many thought was impossible, managing to master the form of Ultra Instinct to the point where he can transform into Ultra Instinct Sign at a whim. Though the more powerful form is still out of his grasp when it comes to complete mastery, the first form of the technique certainly helped the Saiyan warrior out in his latest battle. At the end of the fight, Goku's Sign simply wasn't enough to deliver the finishing blow to Moro and with his time running out with Ultra Instinct, he finds an unlikely save from both Androids 17 and 18.

The one time villains and creations of Dr. Gero have given up their days of villainy, with 18 settling down and starting a family with Krillin and Android 17 starting a family of his own as he protects the animals of an isolated island. Thanks to their biological union with cybernetics, their energy isn't able to be sensed or absorbed by Moro, allowing them to nearly get the drop on the latest fiend of the Akira Toriyama franchise!

With Android 17 and 18 able to cause a distraction that saved Goku's life, they weren't able to defeat Moro but they did give time for the arrival of Vegeta who has recently completed his training on the Planet Yardrat. With some new moves under his belt such as Instant Transmission, the prince of the Saiyans is looking to do what Goku could not and bring down Moro.

