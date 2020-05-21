Dragon Ball Super Introduces Goku's Three Saviors

✖

The war against Moro has been heating up in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga, and as Goku has unleashed a new level of power with his continued mastery of Ultra Instinct, he finds himself being saved by three familiar faces during one of his most dire moments. Though Goku had returned much stronger since his training with the renegade angel turned Galactic Patrolman in Merus, it was clear that his powers still weren't up to snuff to deliver the final blow against Moro and thus, he would need a little help from his friends before the final blow was struck!

Warning! If you have yet to read Chapter 60 of Dragon Ball Super's manga, you may want to avoid the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some spoiler territory for the latest chapter of the Moro Arc!

As those following the manga know, Goku has been able to master the transformation of Ultra Instinct to the point wherein he is able to transform at will to "Ultra Instinct Sign". However, with more training needed, the Saiyan warrior still has a long way to go until he is able to maintain the power for a long period of time. With his ability to harness the energies of this god-like power, his body is not able to maintain the ability for long, and thus means his defeat is assured at the hands of the energy absorbing sorcerer.

With both Goku and Moro unleashing the full extent of their powers, the Saiyan isn't able to finish the wizard off before he loses the Ultra Instinct power and thus falls before him. Luckily for Goku, he has plenty of friends to help him out. With both Android 17 and 18 having the ability to not have their energy absorbed by Moro thanks to their cybernetic origins, they cause Moro to stop attempting to absorb Son's energy and distract him at the same time.

Following this, the third savior of Goku turns out to be Vegeta, who was able to shockingly use Instant Transmission following his training on the Planet Yardrat and teleport to earth in the nick of time. With fans crossing their fingers that the prince of the Saiyans may be able to pull a victory against the timeless wizard, we'll be waiting on the edge of our seats for the next chapter.

Do you think that Goku's "three saviors" will be able to ultimately defeat Moro? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.