‘Dragon Ball Super’ Pays Vegeta One Powerful Compliment

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga is nearing the end of the Tournament of Power, and fans are still noticing many differences in the way it is playing out compared to the anime version of the events. But one thing stays the same.

Vegeta is going all out against Jiren in the latest chapter of the manga, but is getting a lot more respect from this fight than he did in the anime as both Jiren and Goku recognize his strength.

In the manga, Vegeta is frustrated because Goku just used Ultra Instinct for the first time. With this rage he reaches a different kind of Super Saiyan Blue, though it is currently unconfirmed if it’s the same as the anime’s Super Saiyan Blue Evolution form. It brings him to the same amount of power though as he immediately begins fighting against Jiren.

Not only does the transformation into this new Super Saiyan Blue have a strong enough aura to knock back Universe 11’s Toppo, it immediately gets everyone’s attention. After landing a few successful hits on Jiren, he earns the respect of both Goku and Jiren in this moment. In the anime, Jiren only showed Vegeta a warrior’s respect after he beat Vegeta down so this is a major compliment toward Vegeta’s strength in the manga.

Unfortunately the battle with Jiren ends the same as Vegeta is still put down after this exchange. He’s eventually saved thanks to Android 17 and Freeza interrupting the fight, which later leads to Android 17 sacrificing himself, but Vegeta still has the chance to fight another day as the Tournament of Power continues into the next chapter.

