‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Reveals How Goku Would React to Master Roshi’s Death

Dragon Ball is largely the story of Goku, but fans have made connections to all sorts of fan-favorite characters over the series’ long tenure. One of the most popular is Master Roshi, and the latest episode of the English dub put him in the spotlight. But that spotlight came with several death flags. Although Master Roshi survived his intense string of bouts in the Tournament of Power, it was an emotional moment nonetheless.

The latest episode of the series on Toonami is a good example of just how Goku would react to seeing Master Roshi die in front of him. It goes to show that although Goku’s surpassed Roshi’s strength long ago, Roshi is still as important to him as he was when Goku was a child.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Episode 105 of the series, Master Roshi takes center stage as he fights three different warriors from Universe 4. Though he defeats the first with relative ease, defeating the second warrior drained much of his ki when he had to use the Evil Containment Wave to defeat her. But the third fight is what got the most attention as Master Roshi had to put all of his effort into defeating Universe 4’s Ganos.

As he charged up for his ultimate Kamehameha, Goku and Krillin shockingly looked on as he bid them farewell. He wished them the best, and hoped they continue to grow in the future, and defeated Ganos with his powerful blast. But he collapsed soon after. Krillin almost got himself erased by jumping back into the tournament, and Goku rushed to his side.

He refused to let Roshi die, and pumped Roshi’s chest full of ki. He did it over and over, until Roshi eventually got back up. He was successfully revived thanks to Goku’s efforts. Good thing to as fans, and Goku, were not ready to say goodbye to Master Roshi just yet. Especially as the Tournament of Power continues.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be releasing on Blu-ray and DVD on April 16.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!