‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fan Theory Claims New Story Arc Will Reveal a Major Betrayal

Dragon Ball Super‘s latest story arc just opened up the franchise’s scope in a big way, by making the series oldest villain become its present threat. In fact, in just 1.5 chapters, the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc” has already started laying down tracks that could lead to some major franchise changes. But according to a new fan theory, there could also be a major twist in the works.

Here’s why there may be a major traitor now hiding in Goku and Vegeta’s company:

As you can read in the breakdown below, some Dragon Ball Super fans think that newly-introduced Galactic Patrol agent Merus may not be all that he first appears to be. So far, we’ve seen that Merus is able to move so fast that he KO’d both Goku and Vegeta in two shots; the latest chapter of the manga saw Merus use a combination of imperceptible speed and impeccable cunning to take down an entire gang of intergalactic thieves, during a high-octane train heist. In fact, Merus’ battle prowess is so sharp that Vegeta has quickly become suspicious of the Galactic Patrolman, and is none too shy about letting Merus know that he’ll discover the source of his power. But according to this new theory, Vegeta may make that discovery too late!

Cynical Dragon Ball fans find it a bit too convenient that Merus and this new Dragon Ball Super villain, Planet-Eater Moro, are showing up at the same time – both we considerable power to rival Goku and Vegeta. Those fans think that Merus will be revealed to be a traitor hiding in the midst of the Galactic Patrol, and that the elite patrolman is actually in cahoots with Moro, who will be revealed to be the source of Merus’ power. It’s further speculated that Merus will be revealed to be the reason that Moro was able to escape imprisonment in the first place, in exchange for gaining access to the evil sorcerer’s magic.

This theory makes a certain amount of sense from a storytelling perspective, as it is a little too convenient that Dragon Ball Super would introduce two powerful new fighters in the same story arc, without establishing some kind of connection between them. What do you think: Is Merus a mole – or Goku and Vegeta’s greatest new ally? Let us know in the comments!

