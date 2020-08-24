Dragon Ball Super Admits Just How Irrelevant the Galactic Patrol is

✖

When the Galactic Patrol was introduced to Dragon Ball Super, it seemed like a joke based on how much Jaco ended up relying on Goku and Vegeta but the newest chapter of the series puts the final nail in the coffin for them as the series outright admits just how irrelevant this galactic police force truly is. The Galactic Patrol has been at the center of the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc, and were completely unprepared to deal with someone as powerful as Planet Eater Moro. But as Merus explains in the newest chapter, they're fully aware of how less strong they are.

Chapter 62 of the series sees Merus saving Goku and the others by attacking Moro and breaking one of the major angel laws by interfering in Earth's affairs. When Goku asks him why he's doing it, Merus reveals that his time with the Galactic Patrol revealed that they all have an inherent understanding of just how irrelevant they are when facing real enemies that truly threaten the universe.

Merus reveals that as an Angel, he's supposed to remain neutral and not side with either good or evil. In working with the Galactic Patrol, however, Merus began to develop a sense of justice from them. He states that while they may be elite fighters in their own prospective worlds, when it comes to universe scaled threats they are basically helpless. He says that criminals willing to break universal laws in the first place would undoubtedly be stronger that the Galactic Patrol agents.

But seeing this, the patrollers still continue to fight these threats and give their all to protect the universe as they go along with their sense of justice. Just then, we see that the Galactic Patrol has rounded up all of the escaped prisoners Moro had used for his army and although they all realize that they will not be able to do much against Moro they still plan to head back and help Goku and the others as soon as they are able.

So while the Galactic Patrol might not be as strong as the threats they are supposed to protect, and are irrelevant to the actual battles in the seventh universe, they are still going to be fighting anyway. It's like the Z-Fighters and how they keep defending the Earth even when they're so overpowered! But what do you think? Did you expect Dragon Ball Super to lay it all out like this? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

