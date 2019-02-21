New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Technique Can Block Super Saiyan Powers

Dragon Ball Super‘s new “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc entered an exciting new phase with the latest manga chapter, which saw Vegeta battling the true might of new series villain, Planet-Eater Moro. The battle revealed much about Moro that we didn’t know before – including one truly shocking reveal:

As Goku and Vegeta learned their horror in the midst of the battle, Moro has ability to block the Super Saiyan transformation process!

Most of this new chapter is dedicated to detailing the extent of Moro’s powers, by way of his battle with Vegeta. At first, Moro reveals his ability to summon the life energy of a planet, right from its very core, and wield it as massive spires of energy, which Moro can aim like heat-seeking missiles. He even seems able to control the earth itself, nearly swallowing Vegeta into the ground. The Saiyan Prince manages to power up and even goad Moro into a false sense of victory – before kicking his ass right into the ocean!

Moro’s surprises don’t end there, though: He recovers from Vegeta’s attack, and decides to show off an even greater extent of his power: he forms his own evil Spirit Bomb using the life energy of New Namek, but instead of throwing it at his enemies, Moro actually consumes it, giving himself up in a Super Saiyan-style power-up. If that wasn’t bad enough, Vegeta (back in his base form) realizes that something has gone very wrong: he can’t transform into a Super Saiyan!

It’s Goku who pieces together the true insidious nature of Moro’s powers: the evil sorcerer doesn’t just absorb the life force of a planet, he also absorbs the ki energy of any living being within the vicinity of the planet – including Goku and Vegeta! The effect is great enough that Moro apparently can siphon enough energy from his Saiyan opponents to keep them from going Super Saiyan – thereby taking away the greatest battle power that Goku and Vegeta have relied on since the original “Namek Saga” in Dragon Ball Z.

Where does the battle go from here, then? The entire Dragon Ball fanbase is going to be on the edge of their seats, waiting to find out in the next chapter!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

