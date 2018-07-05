Is This How Gohan Could Look in the ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie?

The Dragon Ball Super movie will feature a major character design overhaul from what fans had previously seen in Toei Animation’s anime, and because not all characters have been revealed, fans have taken it upon themselves to picture how old favorites would look in this new style.

Artist @Burrastuhridah presents a new look for Gohan inspired by new character designer Naohiro Shintani and the recently released artic makeovers for Goku and Vegeta. What do you think of the design?

woah, hey, another art thing, this time featuring GOHAN in my partially shintani style i based this one off of the new jacket designs that got released a few days ago enjoy! pic.twitter.com/xBUUDpw2CP — artmanblastrider (@Burrastuhridah) June 22, 2018

Toei Animation has officially revealed what the Super Saiyan versions of Goku and Vegeta, Beerus and Whis, and Freeza and his new soldiers look like. The series will get a major makeover when its first film drops, and fans can thank Naohiro Shintani for that. The beloved animator was brought in by Toei Animation to oversee the movie, and was approved by series creator Akira Toriyama. It makes a ton of sense given Shintani’s impressive resume includes projects such as One Piece Film Z.The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer.

The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.

If you are interested in the anime series itself, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.