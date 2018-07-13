‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Teases Legendary Super Saiyan Broly Design

Dragon Ball fans were hit by a meteor of news recently as the first Dragon Ball Super movie, now officially titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly, will bring the formerly non-canon villain into the series properly.

But one thing fans have been waiting to see is Broly’s more iconic look, his Legendary Super Saiyan Broly design. A new character roster poster for the film has leaked, featuring a tease for Broly’s updated Super Saiyan look.

This poster spotted by @GovetaXV is a leaked image, so unfortunately the design itself isn’t too clear but there are some important major details we can glance from this. Broly indeed has his size in Legendary Super Saiyan form, so the rebooted design or character will not majorly change the core of what fans love about Broly. Along with this, Broly’s outfit has changed colors here along with having Broly now wear Saiyan armor. It’s definitely going to be neat to get a full look at his new design in motion.

The first Dragon Ball Super film, now titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is set to release this December in Japan, and has released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and has been confirmed to feature a rebooted take on the famous raging Saiyan Broly. The series will get a major makeover when its first film drops, and fans can thank Naohiro Shintani for that.

The beloved animator was brought in by Toei Animation to oversee the movie, and was approved by series creator Akira Toriyama. He’ll be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour and San Diego Comic-Con, as well.

