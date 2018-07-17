‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Shares New Key Visual Featuring Broly, Goku

The first ever Dragon Ball Super movie is getting closer to its December premiere in Japan, and the latest update ahead of its release revealed a full look at the rebooted Broly.

Now that new Broly got an even newer spin as artist for the Dragon Ball Super manga, Toyotaro, illustrated a cool visual for Dragon Ball Super: Broly featuring a major battle between Broly, Goku, and Vegeta.

Along with confirming a major battle in the arctic between Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta against Broly, this is the first time fans have seen Super Saiyan Broly before he beefs up with the “Legendary” Super Saiyan power. This makes his Freeza Force armor even more notable, and could imply that Freeza has a powerful Super Saiyan under his command.

This is also more great work from Toyotaro, who recently showed off his take on Ultra Instinct Goku. As for the first Dragon Ball Super film, now titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly, it’s set to release this December in Japan. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and has been confirmed to feature a rebooted take on the famous raging Saiyan Broly. The series will get a major makeover when its first film drops, and fans can thank Naohiro Shintani for that.

The beloved animator was brought in by Toei Animation to oversee the movie, and was approved by series creator Akira Toriyama. He’ll be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour and San Diego Comic-Con, as well.

If you are interested in the anime series itself, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.