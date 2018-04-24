New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Promo Lets You Team Up With Goku

Dragon Ball Super may not be airing weekly anymore, but there series itself still has life to it. Not only is its manga still going on at Shueisha, but Toei Animation is planning to continue Dragon Ball Super on the big screen. This December, the series will return as Goku and the gang come back for a brand-new arc, and Japan is already hyping up the movie.

So, if you want to team up with Goku, then you need to head to Japan. That is your only way to work side-by-side with the Saiyan these days.

Over on social media, fans in Japan have been sharing new Dragon Ball Super promos as they’ve gone live. After Toei Animation shared the movie’s first teaser, select theaters began rolling out their own promos for the event. In some cinemas, fans were given leaflets which promoted the awaited Dragon Ball feature. But, as you can see below, one theater decided to honor the event with a standee.

One lucky fan went to see a movie in Japan, and they were greeted with something totally unexpected. The lobby of the cinema held a promo standee for Dragon Ball Super featuring Goku and his brand-new character design. As you can see, the Saiyan is shown standing with his power pole in hand, and a spot is open next to him on the standee. The space is reserved for fans to take a photo with Goku, and they even get their own power pole to pose with.

With months to go before Dragon Ball Super returns, these kinds of promos have fans feeling good about the series’ return. The hype behind this new movie has spread well beyond Japan, and Goku’s new look promises to usher in the next era of Dragon Ball goodness.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

