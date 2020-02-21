Dragon Ball Super Resurfaces with New Shintani Artwork

Dragon Ball Super: Broly was a huge hit with fans of the franchise as it not only continued the story of the anime series (which is now in an unfortunate limbo as we wait for more news on that front), but it was a dramatic departure from the anime in several key ways. One of which were the new character designs provided by Naohiro Shintani. They were such a hit, in fact, that to this day fans continue to imagine what other characters would look like in this dynamic new style. There’s probably no better examples of this than with the new Broly and Gogeta.

They may have been previously introduced to the franchise with movie entries, but their official debut in the main series canon was highlighted even further thanks to these wild new character designs. But it’s been a while since we’ve seen Shintani’s character designs for Dragon Ball in any official capacity. That’s beginning to change with new merchandise!

As spotted by @DbsHype on Twitter, a new shikishi board for Dragon Ball features a slick new piece of art from Shintani featuring Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta. But due to the nature of the image itself, fans are jokingly even saying this might be Ultra Instinct Gogeta (but it’s probably not). Check it out:

Shintani’s New Gogeta Art! It looks amazing! pic.twitter.com/T5XbUTzMEN — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) February 19, 2020

Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta’s fight with the fully powered up Broly was probably the standout hit of the film overall. Although the massively popular Ultra Instinct form didn’t appear in the film, this fight between two previously non-canon characters was impressive enough to win over fans in this case. They were even brought into Dragon Ball FighterZ as new fighters to keep their battles going too! That all stems from great designs at the core.

What did you think of Naohiro Shintani’s designs in Dragon Ball Super: Broly? Would it be a great look for the future of the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

