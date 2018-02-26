No New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Sub Episode Tonight

If you were hoping to sit down for a new subbed episode of Dragon Ball Super, think again. Toei Animation has no plans of releasing a brand-new episode this weekend, so your local dub will have to suffice for tonight.

This week, Dragon Ball Super is on an off-week in Japan. Fuji TV will be airing the Tokyo Marathon instead, so it will be preoccupied. Episode 129 will get its release next week on March 4, so fans can mark their calendars for that.

Of course, US audiences can still watch Dragon Ball Super live if they are into its dub. Toonami will share a new episode of its dub tonight when episode 52 goes live.

Fans may be bummed out over the anime’s one-week hiatus, but it has stretched out its lifespan a bit. Dragon Ball Super will end after episode 131, so you can check out its remain release schedule below:

This Week: Break

March 4: Episode 129

March 11: Break

March 18: Episode 130

March 25: Episode 131

As for the dub, Toonami still has a ways to go before it is all caught up. Its English dub just entered the ‘Future Trunks’ arc this year and is a few episodes in at this point. So far, fans have praised the dub’s cast for its on-point performances as Eric Vale returned to voice Future Trunks and Sean Schemmel stepped up to voice Goku Black.

Will you be tuning into the anime’s dub tonight? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon BallSuper airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.