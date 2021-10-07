Dragon Ball Super: Can You Watch the Anime’s NYCC Panel?

It has been a. while coming, but New York Comic Con is back in action. The annual event went virtual last year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, but vaccinations have helped bring the pop culture show to the streets of NYC. As you may have guessed, the event has a lot going on for attendees, and that includes anime fans. Dragon Ball Super is hitting the main stage soon, but can fans at home stream the panel?

Well, you might be surprised to hear it, but the answer is yes. NYCC may be in-person this year, but it does have several virtual perks available. One of these includes select panel streams, and Dragon Ball Super will be covered by this allowance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Head to @NY_Comic_Con on Thursday, 10/7, for your chance to see exciting new info about the new film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, with a must-see panel discussion featuring special guest hosts and guests running between #NYCC & Japan!



⏰ 12:30pm-1:30pm

📍Main Stage 1D Hall pic.twitter.com/jyo5BKNTyh — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) October 7, 2021

If you want to watch the panel live, you can stream it here through the official NYCC website. The event is live-streaming panels on its Main Stage, Empire Stage, and in Room 405. Dragon Ball Super will take over the Main Stage this afternoon before The Sandman, Battlestar Galactica, William Shatner, and Funimation come on this evening.

You can watch the livestream through the convention’s website, but there is no word on what footage might be cut. If Dragon Ball Super shows trailer footage or anything, it may be removed from the general livestream due to copyright or licensing concerns.

Of course, Funimation and Toei Animation will certainly share any footage on social media from the panel. The latter has already informed fans the Dragon Ball Super website will be updated in real-time with the NYCC event. So if we get a trailer or release date, we’ll find out ASAP, and ComicBook.com will have all the coverage you need here in one place.

Will you be tuning into this panel in a few hours? What do you want from Dragon Ball Super‘s next movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.