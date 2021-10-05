Dragon Ball Confirms Goku’s Return to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

To help in promoting the release of the fan-favorite movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Funimation assisted in releasing a Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade float for Son Goku in his Super Saiyan Blue form. First premiering in 2018, the balloon has become a dream come true for many anime fans which helps bridge the gap between a major event in North America and one of the biggest characters in Shonen history, and it seems as if Goku will be making a comeback this Thanksgiving as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade confirms that the Saiyan will return for the festivities.

Originally, the Vice President of Partnership Marketing for Macy’s Parade Group, Jordan Dabby, went into detail about the creation of the Goku Balloon and how he is far different from the other floats that were featured during the Thanksgiving Day Parade:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Everything about him is different from the average character you see in the Parade. Goku is distinct. His hair is distinct. It’s very challenging to take a balloon and make it human…he has this body definition that few characters have. When you get to aerodynamics, inflatable likes to be round. If we were to round out the spikes of his hair it wouldn’t look like Goku. A lot went into making sure his hair was as pointed as we can possibly get away with while making sure it still flies the way it should.”

Twitter User Tanooki Kuribo shared the update from Toei Animation that Goku will return to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, sporting his Super Saiyan Blue look prior to next year’s arrival of a new chapter in Dragon Ball Super’s movie roster in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero:

Goku confirmed to return for the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade! pic.twitter.com/qMGO84NJx6 — Tanooki Joe (@TanookiKuribo) October 5, 2021

Currently, it seems that there are no plans to add any additional characters from the Dragon Ball universe to the annual parade, though we would imagine that fans would love to see the Prince of the Saiyans, Vegeta, making an appearance alongside his eternal rival. Needless to say, we expect many more non-anime fans to be confused as Son Goku once again returns to the parade that is filled with countless characters from the world of pop culture.

What do you think of the Son Goku Balloon returning just in time for Thanksgiving? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.