‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teases its Return to NYCC

Dragon Ball Super‘s anime series may have ended earlier this year, but the franchise has had a huge presence throughout 2018 because of the upcoming film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Toei Animation is bringing Dragon Ball Super to New York Comic-Con, and they’re teasing a much bigger showing than last year.

Though it’s not clear what Toei Animation will be bringing to New York Comic-Con for Dragon Ball Super, but fans are excited to see what will be present especially after it was confirmed that the film would open in the West on January 16.

New York Comic-Con has previously confirmed that Goku voice actress Masako Nozawa, voice actor for Goku’s English dub Sean Schemmel, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly director Tatsuya Nagamine will all make an appearance for a special panel for the film October 5.

With this tease, fans are definitely hoping that there are new details revealed for the film during the panel. There are still many questions surrounding the film’s new version of Broly, the new settings, and the new fight scenes, so any new information on that front would make it an excellent showing during New York Comic-Con. Even more so if the film shares new footage before the film’s official release.

Dragon Ball Super will definitely be making waves at New York Comic-Con with Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The film is set to open in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16 as well.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before.

The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”