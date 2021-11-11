Dragon Ball Super, One Piece Confirm Jump Festa Panel Details

Jump Festa is the biggest event celebrating the anime world of Shonen each year, with this year’s convention being no different, and new details have dropped regarding the upcoming panels for both Dragon Ball Super and One Piece, arguably the biggest stories currently running in Weekly Shonen Jump. With both Akira Toriyama and Eiichiro Oda taking active roles in their respective stories that follow the Z Fighters and the Straw Hats respectively, fans are excited to see what new details will be revealed with the heroes currently struggling against Granolah and the country of Wano respectively.

Recently, news has been earth-shattering for the world of the Grand Line, with Netflix revealing the live cast for their upcoming adaptation of One Piece, wherein creator Eiichiro Oda will be acting as the Executive Producer. Having already written a note to fans with regards to this project, the mangaka is also planning to release a letter during this upcoming Jump Festa, which might hint at the future of the manga that is currently documenting the all-out war taking place in the borders of the isolated nation known as Wano. On the Dragon Ball Super front, we’re sure to learn more about the future of the Granolah Arc, and perhaps the upcoming film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Twitter Users DBS Chronicles and Oro Japan shared the new details for the Jump Festa Panels for One Piece and Dragon Ball Super, which are sure to reveal major details when it comes to the Shonen franchises that have been a part of Weekly Shonen Jump for decades and ascended the ranks of anime:

Dragon Ball and One Piece won’t be the only anime franchises that are present at Jump Festa this year, with the likes of Bleach, Spy x Family, Chainsaw Man. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, World Trigger, Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more. While One Piece’s anime continues, fans are waiting on word as to when, if ever, Dragon Ball Super will return to the airwaves with a new television series, following its hiatus with the conclusion of the Tournament of Power Arc.

What panel are you most excited for at this year's Jump Festa?