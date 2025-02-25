With Dragon Ball Super’s Return, Fans Revive a Recurring Manga Debate

Dragon Ball Super’s manga recently made a major comeback, releasing the 104th chapter of the series. While it might not have focused on a world-ending confrontation, the story of Goten and Trunks discovering their superhero identities was quite important to the series. The special one-shot was written by none other than creator Akira Toriyama, marking one of the final chapters from the deceased mangaka. Thanks to the shonen sequel’s comeback, an age-old debate has erupted online once again as anime fans are comparing and contrasting two major entries in Weekly Shonen Jump.

The debate in question revolves around the “heirs” to the shonen franchises of Dragon Ball and Naruto. While the former lost its creator last year, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has creator Masashi Kishimoto still at the helm. For the Z-Fighters’ series, artist Toyotaro has worked closely with Akira Toriyama for years, helping to create arcs such as the Moro and Granolah Arcs. For the Hidden Leaf Village’s story, artist Mikio Ikemoto has been working with Kishimoto to march forward on the Seventh Hokage’s son’s story. While Ikemoto took the helm for the shonen sequel series with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Masashi returned as writer and threw some wild curveballs at the ninja world as a result.

Toyotaro Vs Ikemoto

In a new debate, shonen fans have started to debate which artist has been able to best live up to the creator of their respective series. While both mangaka have quite a few similarities to Akira Toriyama and Masashi Kishimoto, they each have their own style that has helped push forward the worlds of Dragon Ball and Naruto. Both Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations are on hiatus though there are quite a few big moments from the manga that would take the anime world by storm down the line.

A Bright Shonen Future

When it comes to the Dragon Ball world, the shonen series has one episode in the tank before it brings Dragon Ball Daima to an end. The recent penultimate episode gave fans both the adult iterations of Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta and Super Saiyan 4 Goku, so the season finale has a lot to live up to. As of the writing of this article, the shonen story has not confirmed if a new anime project will arrive following Daima’s conclusion though we, and many anime fans, are crossing our fingers that Daima’s end will hint at Super’s return.

In terms of the Naruto franchise, anime fans are still waiting to see if Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be making a comeback any time soon. The production house responsible for the ninja world, Studio Pierrot, has taken a more seasonal approach to its properties, with its latest remaining Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. The Soul Society has one more “cours” before its season ends and with no release date in sight, the Seventh Hokage’s return remains a mystery.

Want to see what the future holds for both of these shonen franchises? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Z-Fighters and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.