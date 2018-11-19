‘Dragon Ball Super’ Star Teases Vegeta’s Reaction to Broly

Broly officially making his way into the Dragon Ball canon has fans excited to see just how the other characters will react to such a dramatic presence. All eyes are on Vegeta, as well, since Broly’s another powerful Saiyan fighter.

In an interview with the official Dragon Ball website (as translated by @Herms98 on Twitter), Vegeta voice actor Ryo Horikawa teases how Vegeta will react to Broly’s arrival in Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

But while there’s certainly plenty of fighting in the movie, he says it also has more personal moments too, providing a glimpse of people’s vulnerability and kindness. There’s also the question of what Vegeta will think about the arrival of this new Saiyan; will he be happy? — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) November 18, 2018

In the interview, Horikawa notes that “while there’s certainly plenty of fighting,” the film will have time to introduce more personal elements providing glimpses of “vulnerability and kindness.” This is taken to the next level as Horikawa offers a question of what Vegeta might think about a new Saiyan, and whether or not he’d be happy.

While Vegeta’s reaction is still in the air, this does hint that he might not outright think of Broly negatively. Knowing Vegeta, his pride will burn at the idea of fighting another Saiyan and he will most likely test his power against the warrior as well. Horikawa hyped up the fighting in the film too as he notes that “fight scenes are so fast-paced it was hard to tell if his character was the one attacking or being attacked” and had to check with director Tatsuya Nagamine to be entirely sure.

Vegeta seems to be getting more due attention in Dragon Ball Super: Broly as various interviews in the past have highlighted the fact that he will get big moments in the film. Fans of the character will undoubtedly be happy about this as Vegeta often gets pushed to the wayside during big story arcs such as this.

Fans will see Vegeta and Broly trading blows soon enough as Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”