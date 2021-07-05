✖

Dragon Ball is a massive franchise, and it has roots in all sorts of stories. From Dragon Ball Super and beyond, you can find Saiyan tales in lots of places. One of those is in Dragon Ball Heroes, and a new promo has gone live teasing the next evolution of Super Saiyan Rose.

And as it turns out, the big step is courtesy of an old-school boost. A new commercial for Dragon Ball Heroes' Big Bang Mission 9 has gone live, and it features Goku Black going off. After all, Dragon Ball is about to explore Super Saiyan Rose 2, and the villain suits the form.

#SDBH BM9 TVCM (LQ) Goku Black Super Saiyan Rosé 2.

His plan is still the same: "Zero Mortals Plan."

But this time, with a perfected body. 'Warrior in Black' is Goku from another timeline! 😱 HQ ver. drops soon.pic.twitter.com/9mx3uHSrJG — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) July 4, 2021

As you can see above, the promo shows Goku Black powering up his Super Saiyan Rose form. It goes from the transformation we all know and love to something elevated. Just like with Super Saiyan 2, the form is encased in crackling energy, and Goku Black gets a speed boost. And as we have heard already, this is not the final stop Super Saiyan Rose will take.

After all, some preview images of Dragon Ball's next arcade facade have popped up, and they show where the form is headed. Dragon Ball Heroes will introduce Super Saiyan Rose 3 before this new arc ends. There is no telling how powerful this godly form will be once it is fully powered, but you can expect it to be insanely strong.

As for when these two forms will debut, well - fans have yet to learn. Dragon Ball will debut them during its ninth mission, and that has yet to debut in Japan. But once the arcade tackles this arc, fans can expect the PR anime to follow suit shortly after.

What do you think of this new Super Saiyan form? Do you like this Goku Black power boost? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.