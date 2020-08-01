Dragon Ball Art Gives Super Saiyan 4 Goku a Fem Makeover

✖

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has arguably been the most talked about aspect of Akira Toriyama's franchise in recent days thanks in part to a new transformation for the level of Super Saiyan 4, Limit Breaker, and one fan artist has imagined what this power boost that originally appeared in the spin-off series of Dragon Ball GT might look like with a feminine touch. With the technique currently being put to good use in the anime spin-off as both the Z Fighters and the Time Patrol combine their powers to battle against the resurrected Dragon Ball Z villain of Janemba.

Super Saiyan 4 was originally a transformation that was used to battle against the antagonist of Baby in Dragon Ball GT, with Goku being the first to achieve it by accessing the power of the "Golden Oozaru" and molding it to the form that we know today. Though the Grand Tour might have come to an end, it was clear that fans still held a special place in their hearts for the ape-like transformation, appearing once again in Super Dragon Ball Heroes by the alternate versions of Goku and Vegeta from the "Xeno-verse". With Janemba receiving a "Super Saiyan 4 boost" himself thanks to Dr. W, we have to wonder just how the Z Fighters will be able to take him down.

Twitter Artist InbetweenGamer shared this unique interpretation of what a female Super Saiyan 4 fighter might look like, presenting something that has never before been seen across the landscape of Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball franchise:

Monthly Super Saiyan 4 Appreciation Pic. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Vd0rFaotdx — Anthony (InbetweenGamer) (@InbetweenGamer) July 29, 2020

Though we haven't seen a female fighter gain the power of Super Saiyan 4 to date, Super Dragon Ball Heroes has definitely done crazier things in the past and we wouldn't put it past the spin off to introduce something like this in the future, whether it's a part of the Big Bang Mission or a season down the line. As Fu continues his plan to get revenge for his "family" that were a part of the Dark Demon Dimension, we look forward to seeing what other surprises are in store for these spin-off adventures.

