Dragon Ball Daima Just Might End With a Super Saiyan Surprise

Dragon Ball Daima is getting ready to come to an end later this month, and it might be bringing back Super Saiyan 4 for the occasion. Dragon Ball Daima is a brand new anime series meant to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Dragon Ball’s original manga debut, and with it fans have seen Goku and the others adventuring through the Demon Realm. This new series immediately gave fans Dragon Ball GT vibes as it turned Goku back into a kid, and those vibes continued as later episodes seemed to mirror that series even more. As it turns out, it was entirely intentional.

Dragon Ball executive producer Akio Iyoku spoke in a recent interview with Mantan Web ahead of Dragon Ball Daima‘s final episode, and explained that the series was meant to mirror Dragon Ball GT and even meant to serve as a bridge between fans of that show and their own kids of a new generation. So as we head into the final episode, it’s now looking more and more like we’re also going to be getting a brand new version of Dragon Ball GT‘s most memorable form too, Super Saiyan 4.

Dragon Ball GT Remake Makes SSJ4 Even More Possible

“I was conscious of the generation in their early 30s and older who have grown up and have children. I wanted to make an anime that parents and children could watch together. They are the generation that watched ‘Dragon Ball GT‘ as children,” Iyoku stated when first crafting the idea for Dragon Ball Daima. “I was conscious of that, and my attempt to create a new anime series like ‘GT’ became the starting point.” Iyoku explained that this was to widen the broader appeal of the new series overall, to make it more of a better starting point.

Dragon Ball fans were already starting to find all of the connections to Dragon Ball GT when the anime was first announced, and those have only continued with each new episode. With all of these new takes on Dragon Ball GT, it does really feel like there’s one last element to update with the debut of a new variation of Super Saiyan 4. Much of the appeal of Toriyama’s work in Dragon Ball Super was seeing previously non-canon characters brought into the official timeline, and now it can be literally taken to the next level with a new Super Saiyan 4.

Dragon Ball Daima Teases a Big Finale

Iyoku also interestingly teased the final episode of Dragon Ball Daima in a curious way as well, “There will be incredible action scenes and unexpected twists. You might think you’ve figured out the plot, but we’ll surprise you. Watching the series again from the beginning may reveal new details!” With a tease of the finale offering more twists, this might be an indication of a new take on Super Saiyan 4. Dragon Ball GT really hit its peak with this new form (and a fusion taking it even further) and Daima might be following in the same footsteps.

We’ll see for ourselves soon enough when Dragon Ball Daima comes to an end with Episode 20 on February 28th in Japan. It’s yet to be revealed exactly how the new series will be bringing itself to an end, but it will see Goku and the others facing off against the Supreme Demon King Gomah for the final fight. It’s already mirroring Dragon Ball Z in some big ways, but now it might even add more of GT before it’s over.