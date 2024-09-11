Dragon Ball Daima Will Have a Lot in Common With Dragon Ball GT

Dragon Ball Daima will be making its highly anticipated premiere later this Fall, and it seems like the new anime is going to have quite a lot in common with Dragon Ball GT. Dragon Ball is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the late Akira Toriyama's original manga making its debut in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and things are starting off with a bang with a brand new anime series featuring a story not seen in any of the prior Dragon Ball manga or anime releases. But while the series is going to have a new story, some of those elements will be a bit familiar.

Dragon Ball Daima will see Goku exploring the Demon Realm after he and the rest of the Z Fighters (and their families) have been turned into "Mini" versions of themselves. Off on a brand new adventure outside of the events of Dragon Ball Z, it's getting off to a start that will seem a bit similar to what fans might have seen in Dragon Ball GT. But the big difference between the two series despite those similarities, however, is that this new series will actually be part of the greater Dragon Ball canon and will impact future releases.

(Photo: Dragon Ball GT's Kid Goku and Dragon Ball Daima's Goku Mini - Toei Animation / Shueisha)

How Dragon Ball Daima Is Like Dragon Ball GT

The first of the big similarities is definitely the most noticeable. Goku being transformed into a much smaller version of himself as the promotional materials revealed he will be in a new "Mini" form in Dragon Ball Daima. Dragon Ball GT famously began with Goku being transformed back into a kid as a result of a wish on a new set of Dragon Balls, and that central hook is likely the same here as the demonic villains use the Dragon Balls (possibly a new set of blue ones) to turn Goku into this new form. Just visually, it's hard to avoid the comparisons.

The second major way the two are tied together is with its central premise. Teasing that Goku would be going on a "Grand Adventure" much like the "Grand Tour" seen in the prior series, Goku Mini will be teaming up with Supreme Kai Mini and heading to a brand new area in order to figure out the root of the conspiracy that transformed all of them. Here he'll meet different allies, and likely hunt down the new set of Dragon Balls at the root of these issues. Just like that prior series. But there's still a big difference to work through.

Dragon Ball Daima Is Canon

While Akira Toriyama helped to design some of Dragon Ball GT's characters, the big difference with that series was that he was not directly involved with its story. Dragon Ball GT was produced by Toei Animation following the end of Dragon Ball Z, and was meant to serve as a sequel to that series. While it featured elements from the original canon of Toriyama's Dragon Ball manga release, it told its own story with its own original slate of episodes. And for a while, it was the only Dragon Ball anime we had gotten after Dragon Ball Z.

But this time it's different! Toriyama might no longer be around to see the results of the team's efforts, but Daima was closely worked on by the creator. It's also seemingly set after Dragon Ball Z, and will fill in more of the gaps between it and the events of Dragon Ball Super. It's another way that it's like GT, and maybe as what we've seen with the likes of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Dragon Ball Daima is Toriyama's way of making some of the better elements of it officially a part of the canon.

How The Two Will Be Different

Funny enough, even with all of the similarities on the outside between the two anime, there's also a bit of Super Dragon Ball Heroes mixed into the equation as well. The concept of the Demon Realm itself isn't exactly new to Dragon Ball, and the arcade game has even gone as far as fully exploring it with a whole "realm" of demonic foes that Goku and the others have faced over the course of the game's tenure thus far. So Dragon Ball Daima is likely going to include some of those best elements too on top of it all.

While Dragon Ball Daima and Dragon Ball GT might seem like one another right now, this is also far before we get to see the full series in action. Things will likely change when we get to see the full story Dragon Ball Daima wants to tell, and maybe it will bring in even more of the fun ideas from GT too like Super Saiyan 4, the Dark Dragons and more. That's a way that the anime could borrow from GT and still make fans happy with the results. Because it's not like GT had entirely bad ideas, it was just poorly received in the beginning because of that slow start.

In a hilariously full circle kind of way, this is the same situation with Dragon Ball Daima too. Because while fans had been hoping to see Dragon Ball Super return, or an anime adaptation of the manga material released since the anime ended, we're getting Dragon Ball Daima instead. We're getting a brand new series with a tiny version of Goku that fans immediately kind of withdrew from just on promotional materials alone. It's a fun way to see the past become the present once more, and we'll see how it all works out for Dragon Ball Daima when the anime premieres in Japan on October 11th.