Dragon Ball Artwork Brings Super Saiyan 4 Pan to Life

✖

Dragon Ball has given some of its best fighters an array of forms over the years, but that wealth is not always divided evenly. Sure, Vegeta may lag behind Goku, but there are others like Krillin and Yamcha who are left to their own whims. This is even true amongst some of the Saiyans, but thanks to one fan, it seems like Pan is ready to tackle a power boost for herself.

The artist Asura-00 got Pan all fired up over on DeviantArt. The user, who is well-known on the site for their Dragon Ball artwork, felt it was time to celebrate Pan. To do so, they chose to imagine the grown girl using Super Saiyan 4, and the results are pretty much perfect.

As you can see above, the artwork shows Pan with long black hair just like her mom and dad. However, the long cut is styled after Goku's Super Saiyan 4 hair. The ape-like form also covers Pan's arms and torso in chocolate fur save for her ripped abs. Pan's taut physique proves she has been training like her grandfather, so you know Goku must be proud of the heroine!

The rest of the look is brought together in the details. Pan is donning a black sports bra and baggy slacks with an old black cloth tied around her waist. A monkey tail is seen swaying behind Pan's back, and she is gripping a bo staff in one hand. The addition of her red irises makes the Saiyan look deadly to a fault, and fans would love to this version of Pan come to life.

Of course, there is no reason to believe this will be made canon anytime soon. Pan did have quite the adventure in Dragon Ball GT, but she is little more than a baby in Dragon Ball Super. The heroine has a long way to go before she can go Super Saiyan 4, but this fan-art proves the heroine would rock the form!

What do you think about this Super Saiyan 4 transformation? Which other Saiyans need to try out the Dragon Ball form? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.