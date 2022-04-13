Dragon Ball Art Reimagines Super Saiyan God Goku with a Son Wukong Twist

If there is one thing Dragon Ball is good at, it is coming up with wild power-ups. Over the decades, the franchise has given Goku and Vegeta a ton of forms and powers. Series like Dragon Ball Super took things a step further with some special godly boosts, and Super Saiyan God remains a favorite form with fans. And thanks to one piece of art, fans can imagine how Super Saiyan God Goku might have looked if it tapped into Son Wukong a bit more.

The piece comes from Kooj_Artz over on Twitter as you can see below. The character artist felt it was time to put their own flare on Super Saiyan God Goku, but they didn’t stick to the form’s usual script. They molded their iteration of the power after Son Wukong, and it shows fans what could have been.

Super saiyan god goku concept. If ssg was inspired by son wukong 🐒🔥 pic.twitter.com/86y8B26e4H — Kooj_artz ✒ (@Kooj_artz) April 12, 2022

As you can see, Super Saiyan God looks regal in this makeover, and all of its changes are pretty much perfect. From Goku’s pants to his cape and bo staff, the Saiyan looks like a real god in this form, and that doesn’t even scratch the surface. Goku is given two-toned hair with this design, and similar to Super Saiyan 4, his body takes on ape-like traits. With a tail and fur covering his buff physique, Super Saiyan God Goku here is vastly different from his canon form, but this complex look suits him.

After all, creator Akira Toriyama has never been shy about Goku’s tie to the Son Wukong we all know. The character hails from Journey to the West, and his moniker as Monkey King originally inspired Goku’s creation. Now, this fan-art brings Goku closer to Son Wukong than ever before, and honestly? We’d love for Dragon Ball Super to craft a form like this for real.

What do you think about his form’s makeover here? Do you believe Dragon Ball Super picked the right design for the power? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.