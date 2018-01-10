‘Dragon Ball Super’ Spoilers Tease A Vegeta Power-Up

Vegeta fans may not have loved how Dragon Ball Super ended its most recent episode, but the show may make amends for it soon. In just a few days, the anime will put out its next episode, and a new spoiler for the release hints at a power-up for the Saiyan.

Over in Japan, Animage shared a new synopsis for Dragon Ball Super‘s next episode. The blurb confirms Goku will head into battle with Jiren, but it makes sure to reference a new development for Vegeta’s Ki as well.

You can read the synopsis for “Body and Soul, Full Power Release! Goku and Vegeta!!” below:

“Goku begins battling Jiren once again. Although Goku uses every trick up his sleeve, Jiren brushes it all aside. Goku fires Kienzan-like cluster bombs off in all directions, but this is also of little effect. And then, Vegeta unleashes all his ki and starts glowing blue.”

As you can see, Dragon Ball Super is about to take things up a notch with Jiren. The Universe 11 fighter returned last week to take on Vegeta with ease, and Goku will be the next fighter on his list. However, Vegeta will not make things so easy for Jiren.

This latest synopsis says Vegeta will return despite being KO’d by Jiren last weekend, and he will do so with some unusual energy. Animage confirms Vegeta will unleash “all his Ki” at once, and it will start to glow blue. Of course, fans are used to that coloration due to the Super Saiyan Blue form, but Dragon Ball Super‘s latest preview teases the energy will be different from what fans all know.

In fact, the teaser for episode 124 has Goku call Vegeta’s emerging power one that surpasses Super Saiyan Blue. The power-up may not be a new form, but it could give Vegeta a heightened Super Saiyan Blue transformation which Goku has yet to unlock. So, if that is the case, then Jiren will need to be careful when Vegeta steps to him for a rematch.

