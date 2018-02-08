The Dragon Ball Super Stars Action Figure Wave 3 Set is Almost Here

Bandai’s Dragon Ball Super Stars series of figures continues this month with the release of the Wave 3 set which includes Super Saiyan Future Trunks, Super Saiyan Blue Goku, and Hit. Each figure stands at 6 1/2-inches tall and features 16 or more points of articulation. They also come with additional hands and a collectible piece that can be combined to form Fusion Zamasu. You can pre-order the entire Wave 3 set right here for $64.99 with free shipping.

Keep in mind that you’ll need the Wave 3 set and the upcoming Wave 4 set to fully complete the Fusion Zamazu figure. That set is also available to pre-order with a ship date slated for May. It includes Goku Black Rose, Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta, and Zamasu. Again, each figure comes with additional hands and a Fusion Zamasu piece.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you missed out on the first two series, you can still order the Wave 2 set right here with Goku, Vegeta, and Final Form Frieza here (currently listed as “temporarily out of stock” but can still be ordered with free shipping). You’ll need to combine that with the Wave 1 set that includes Super Saiyan Goku, Vegeta, and Beerus if you want to complete the Shenron figure.

In other Dragon Ball figure news, Entertainment Earth is expecting another limited run of their exclusive Dragon Ball Z Super Saiyan Goku Funko Pop figure to arrive sometime later this month. If you didn’t have the chance to add it to your collection before, now is the time to pre-order and secure one before it sells out again. It features glow-in-the-dark hair!

You should also be on the lookout for the Dragon Ball Master Roshi SH Figuarts action figure which includes a removable shell, 4 pairs of optional hands, 3 optional heads (battle, laughing, and without glasses), 3 optional mouths (closed, open, grinning), a cane, a Dragon Ball (three stars), and a stand. The figure measures about 5 1/2-inches tall. You can pre-order it here with a ship date slated for August.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.